Mayo Clinic in Arizona to build $70M rehab hospital

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is partnering with Jacksonville, Fla.-based nonprofit Brooks Rehabilitation to open a new $70 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

The new hospital is projected to bring 200 jobs to the area and will be built on Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix campus, according to an Aug. 6 news release from the health system. Construction on the project will begin in December and the hospital is expected to open in summer 2026.



Brooks Rehabilitation operates three inpatient hospitals and provides outpatient services at more than 50 locations in Florida. The new rehabilitation hospital marks Brooks' first venture outside the state.