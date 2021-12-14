Walgreens in 2021: A timeline of key events

From expanding Village Medical at Walgreens locations to appointing leaders to forging partnerships, here is a timeline of key moves Walgreens made in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Jan. 12: Walgreens Boots Alliance acquired the majority share of pharmacy automation technology company iA.

March 4: Walgreens grew its digital health platform, Walgreens Find Care, by expanding four existing collaborations with healthcare providers and adding 11 new ones.

March 15: Rosalind Brewer joined Walgreens Boots Alliance as CEO.

April 12: Walgreens, Uber and PayPal partnered to launch a vaccine access fund to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Americans without reliable transportation.

June 2: Walgreens Boots Alliance completed the sale of its wholesaling arm, Alliance Healthcare, to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.

July 8: Walgreens and VillageMD announced plans to open 29 new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Texas in 2021.

Aug. 12: Walgreens said it will open 10 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Orlando, Fla., area by the end of 2021.

Aug. 16: Walgreens launched a credit card program that rewards customers for buying items tied to health and wellness.

Aug. 27: Walgreens announced the appointment of three new executives: Danielle Gray as executive vice president and global chief legal officer, Tracey Brown as president of retail products and chief customer officer and Jeff Gruener as senior vice president and CFO.

Sept. 9: Walgreens said it will have opened 22 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Phoenix area by the end of 2021, creating more than 800 jobs.

Sept. 21: Walgreens made a $970 million majority investment in Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider for hospitals and health systems.

Sept. 30: Walgreens gained 56 retail pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho and Washington by acquiring the pharmacy business of Bi-Mart, a retail chain based in Eugene, Ore.

Oct 12: Walgreens Boots Alliance named two new leaders to its executive team: Holly May as executive vice president and global chief human resources officer and Anita Allemand, PharmD, as chief transformation and integration officer.



Oct. 14: Walgreens made a $5.2 billion investment in VillageMD, making it the majority owner. On the same day, Walgreens announced it made a $330 million investment to acquire a majority stake in home health management company CareCentrix.

Oct. 21: Walgreens expanded mental health first aid training to 27,000 of its pharmacists.

Nov. 15: Tiffany Kanaga became Walgreen's vice president of global investor relations.