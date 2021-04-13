Walgreens, Uber & PayPal establish $11M COVID-19 vaccine access fund

Walgreens, Uber and PayPal partnered April 12 to launch their new vaccine access fund, an effort to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Americans without reliable transportation.

The three companies donated $11 million dollars to the fund and are calling on their customers to make donations as well. Uber used PayPal's giving platform to roll out a feature that allows users to easily make donations to the fund while using Uber's app.

Donations will be given to and managed by Local Initiatives Support Corp., a nonprofit focused on bringing social justice to underserved communities. The organization will work with local nonprofits and other partners to coordinate the free rides.

