Daily vaccination rate has dropped 11% in last week

The pace of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. has slowed significantly in the last week for the first time since February, The Washington Post reported April 21.

The U.S. is administering about 3 million shots daily, an 11 percent decrease over the last week. The last time the pace slowed in February was caused by winter storms, which forced some vaccination sites to close and delayed the transportation of some vaccine doses.

The slowdown of vaccinations is concentrated in certain parts of the U.S., according to the Post. The most significant declines have been in some states with smaller populations, including Maine, Alaska and New Hampshire. The average daily shots also reportedly fell more than 30 percent in Georgia and South Carolina in the last week.

But the daily vaccination pace is also increasing in some places, such as Delaware, California, Hawaii and Washington, D.C., the Post reported.

Health officials told the Post that the pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could explain some of the slowdown, but not all of it, as many healthcare organizations were able to use more Pfizer and Moderna shots to make up for the lack of Johnson & Johnson shots.

Read the full article here.

