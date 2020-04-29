Bill would waive prescription copays for TRICARE during pandemic

Two Democratic representatives introduced a bill April 28 that would waive prescription copays for TRICARE beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reported.

TRICARE is the military healthcare system managed by the U.S. Defense Department.

Because military treatment facilities have seen more traffic, they've suspended access to retirees and other beneficiaries, forcing them to rely on mail-order prescriptions.

Copays on mail order prescriptions could be an unexpected financial burden, Rep. Elaine Luria, DVa., told The Hill, which she said prompted her and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., to introduce the legislation.



Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue

CVS to offer self-swab COVID-19 tests at 1,000 pharmacies

Walgreens to add COVID-19 testing sites in 49 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.