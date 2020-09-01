AstraZeneca signing up patients for phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial

AstraZeneca said Aug. 31 it has begun enrolling up to 30,000 people in a phase 3 trial for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Development Authority and the National Institutes of Health, will test the vaccine's safety, efficacy and immunogenicity.

Test sites are in the U.S., Peru and Chile. AstraZeneca said it is looking for people who are healthy or who have stable underlying medical conditions, such as HIV. Patients will receive two doses of the vaccine four weeks apart, and results are expected later this year.

If the trials are successful and the vaccine is approved for use, "we will work hard to make it globally available in a fair and equitable manner as rapidly as possible," said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development.

