13 exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Below are 13 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced recently.

  1. Former Rite Aid CEO John Standley became the new president of Walgreens.

  2. Rite Aid appointed Roxanne Schwans as its senior vice president of market access and pharmacy purchasing.

  3. Chris Bohrer became Rite Aid's senior vice president of payer and strategic initiatives.

  4. Spark Therapeutics named Gallia Levy, MD, PhD, its CMO.

  5. Qualigen Therapeutics appointed Amy Broidrick to its board of directors.

  6. Hoth Therapeutics appointed Stefanie Johns, PhD, as its chief scientific officer.

  7. Mersana Therapeutics appointed Chuck Miller as its senior vice president of regulatory affairs.

  8. Karyopharm Therapeutics appointed Christy Oliger to its board of directors.

  9. Indapta Therapeutics appointed Dov Goldstein, MD, as its first chief financial and business officer.

  10. Fate Therapeutics appointed Edward Dulac as its CFO.

  11. Agile Therapeutics appointed Paul Korner, MD, as its CMO.

  12. Teon Therapeutics appointed biotech veteran Louis Lange, MD, PhD, to its board of directors.

  13. Kymera Therapeutics appointed Richard Chesworth, PhD, as its chief scientific officer. 

