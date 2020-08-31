13 exec moves affecting the pharma industry
Below are 13 executive leadership changes affecting the pharmaceutical industry that were announced recently.
- Former Rite Aid CEO John Standley became the new president of Walgreens.
- Rite Aid appointed Roxanne Schwans as its senior vice president of market access and pharmacy purchasing.
- Chris Bohrer became Rite Aid's senior vice president of payer and strategic initiatives.
- Spark Therapeutics named Gallia Levy, MD, PhD, its CMO.
- Qualigen Therapeutics appointed Amy Broidrick to its board of directors.
- Hoth Therapeutics appointed Stefanie Johns, PhD, as its chief scientific officer.
- Mersana Therapeutics appointed Chuck Miller as its senior vice president of regulatory affairs.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics appointed Christy Oliger to its board of directors.
- Indapta Therapeutics appointed Dov Goldstein, MD, as its first chief financial and business officer.
- Fate Therapeutics appointed Edward Dulac as its CFO.
- Agile Therapeutics appointed Paul Korner, MD, as its CMO.
- Teon Therapeutics appointed biotech veteran Louis Lange, MD, PhD, to its board of directors.
- Kymera Therapeutics appointed Richard Chesworth, PhD, as its chief scientific officer.
More articles on pharmacy:
DIY COVID-19 vaccines could dishearten trust in science, experts warn
FDA extends remdesivir's emergency use authorization to all hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Nestle acquires Aimmune Therapeutics for $2.6B
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.