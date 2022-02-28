8 recent moves from Walgreens, CVS

Here are eight updates from Walgreens and CVS Becker's has covered since Jan. 12, starting with the most recent:

1. Walgreens is expanding its delivery services through a collaboration with Shipt — an online marketplace offering home delivery, the companies said Feb. 25.

2. As an extension of the CVS Health product line, CVS Pharmacy launched six home healthcare products ranging from comfort grip canes to convertible shower chairs, according to a Feb. 22 news release.

3. Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open five new primary care locations in Jacksonville, Fla., by the end of summer 2022. The first of the Jacksonville locations opened Feb. 15.

4. CVS Health partnered with decentralized clinical trial platform Medable to increase clinical trial access for potential participants through select MinuteClinic locations, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

5. CVS and Walgreens lifted purchase limits on rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits that had been in place since December, The New York Times reported Feb. 5.

6. Walgreens and VillageMD said Jan. 20 they will open eight Village Medical at Walgreens locations this year in the metro area of Tucson, Ariz.

7. CVS Health and Uber Health said Jan. 19 they've partnered to provide free rides to people seeking medical care in communities of need.

8. CVS Health and Walgreens reduced paid sick leave for employees who contract COVID-19 to reflect the CDC's updated isolation guidance. Under the new policy, which went into effect Feb. 23, only fully vaccinated employees or those with approved exemptions are eligible for five days of sick leave.