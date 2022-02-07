Walgreens, CVS lift rapid test purchase limits

After bulking up inventory, CVS and Walgreens have lifted purchase limits on rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, The New York Times reported Feb. 5.

The retailers imposed purchase limits on the test kits in December because of skyrocketing demand driven by the omicron surge. CVS had a cap of six tests per person and Walgreens was allowing four.

CVS has increased its inventory of rapid test kits and removed all purchase limits across its locations and online, a spokesperson confirmed to the Times. A Walgreens representative also told the news outlet that it has removed purchase limits at almost all of its locations because of "improved in-stock conditions."

The Biden administration's shipment of millions of free test kits to Americans' homes may be a factor in easing retailer demand for the tests. The government in January launched its website for Americans to request free rapid test kits be shipped to their homes. The Times on Feb. 2 reported about 60 million households have ordered the free test kits so far.