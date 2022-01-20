Walgreens, VillageMD to open 8 more primary care clinics in Arizona

Walgreens and VillageMD said Jan. 20 they will open eight Village Medical at Walgreens locations this year in the metro area of Tucson, Ariz.

At the clinics, Walgreens pharmacists and VillageMD primary care physicians will be equipped to care for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure. The new locations are part of Walgreens' and VillageMD's plan to open at least 600 sites in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 sites by 2027.

The companies said the clinics will create 285 full-time jobs in the Tucson area. The first of the eight clinics will open on Feb. 8.



The announcement represents Walgreens' and VillageMD's expansion into a second Arizona market, as the companies have already opened clinics in the Phoenix area.