CVS launches line of home healthcare products 

CVS Pharmacy launched six home healthcare products as an extension of the company's CVS Health product line, the company said Feb. 22.

The new products range from comfort grip canes to easy-fold travel walkers to convertible shower chairs. Most of the products are now available online and will be available at more than 6,000 retail locations nationwide through March. The line was developed through in-home research conducted with end users, caregivers and clinicians.

"There will be more than 70 million Americans ages 65 and older by 2030, along with millions of caregivers and other customers who need these types of products because of illness or while recuperating from an accident," stated Brenda Lord, vice president of store brands at CVS Health. "By filling an unmet need for functional, but beautifully designed products, we aim to help improve the everyday lives of those who rely on these tools and who are seeking a more premium and customized market offering."