Walgreens, VillageMD to expand primary care in Florida

Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open five new primary care practices in Jacksonville, Fla., by the end of summer 2022.

The first of the Jacksonville locations opened Feb. 15, according to a Feb. 16 news release. The five new Village Medical at Walgreens coordinated primary care practices will create more than 295 job openings in the area.

"At Village Medical at Walgreens, we are simplifying healthcare for our patients by combining the primary care and pharmacy experience," said Lynn Cosentino, MD, a local Village Medical physician. "Jacksonville residents, and particularly patients with chronic health conditions, will benefit from the collaboration between the primary care and pharmacy teams, which offers comprehensive care and ongoing support."

The openings of the Jacksonville locations will bring the companies' total primary care practices to 80, spread across 12 markets in the U.S., including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana. Walgreens and VillageMD are set to open more than 200 practices by the end of the year.