Walgreens partners with on-demand delivery service

Walgreens is expanding its delivery services through a collaboration with Shipt — an online marketplace offering home delivery.

Walgreens announced the partnership Feb. 25.

Three details:

1. Through the Shipt marketplace, more than 25,000 Walgreens items are available for delivery, including over-the-counter medications, personal care and convenience products. The partnership does not involve delivery of prescription medications.

2. The service is available through 6,303 Walgreens locations.

3. The Shipt app or website allows customers to order Walgreens products, and assigns a personal shopper to shop for and deliver the items.