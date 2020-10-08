6 hospitals, health systems opening new pharmacies
In the last two months, six hospitals or health systems have opened or announced plans to open pharmacies:
- Memorial Health System opens new specialty pharmacy
Memorial Health System, based in Marietta, Ohio, has opened a new specialty pharmacy on its Belpre medical campus.
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock opening new pharmacy in Vermont
Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, part of the Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system, will open a new pharmacy at its Ottauquechee Health Center.
- Adena Health opens new community pharmacy
Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health has opened a community pharmacy at its Adena Health Center-Woodlands.
- Halifax Health opens new Publix pharmacy
Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., has opened a new in-hospital Publix Pharmacy.
- Westerly Hospital opens $4M pharmacy
Westerly (R.I.) Hospital, part of the Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System, has opened a $4 million pharmacy.
- Jupiter Medical Center opens new pharmacy
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has opened a Publix Pharmacy in its Anderson Family Cancer Institute.
