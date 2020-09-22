Halifax Health opens new Publix pharmacy

Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., opened a new in-hospital Publix Pharmacy Sept. 21.

The supermarket chain now operates 14 in-hospital pharmacies in Florida and is the exclusive pharmacy provider for Halifax Health's team member benefit plan.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Publix Pharmacy to provide our patients access to their medications in the most efficient and timely manner," said Halifax Health's president and CEO, Jeff Feasel. "Now, when patients leave the hospital or emergency department, they will easily be able to obtain their medication. We know convenience helps drive better health outcomes, and this pharmacy program provides that convenience."

Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk said the pharmacy offers bedside prescription delivery and an option of home delivery after discharge.



Read the full news release here.

