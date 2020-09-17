Drug costs surge faster than any other medical good or service, data shows

While prices for most medical goods and services are rising, drug prices are increasing the fastest, according to a Sept. 17 GoodRx report.

Researchers compared data on the prices of medical goods and services from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index to data on drug list prices from the GoodRx Drug List Price Index to find prescription drug prices have increased by 33 percent since 2014, the largest surge among all price increases for medical goods and services. Other medical services, such as care provided in inpatient hospital settings, nursing homes and dental practices, increased by 30 percent, 23 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

GoodRx's findings on prescription cost surges comes alongside recent findings that 25 percent of American women have forgone their medications and 10 percent of Americans have rationed their medications due to unaffordability.

More articles on pharmacy:

Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody drug helps patients avoid the hospital, early data suggests

Walgreens launches COVID-19 Test & Protect program

Cost of Gilead's Truvada has hindered HIV prevention, analysis finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.