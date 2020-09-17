Walgreens launches COVID-19 Test & Protect program

Walgreens launched the Walgreens Test & Protect program Sept. 17, designed to aid businesses in their COVID-19 work plans and strategies.

The program gives employers access to Walgreens' testing sites for their employees and will provide businesses and universities with clinical guidance to aid in their work plans and strategies, including ongoing preventive care services such as flu and other CDC-recommended immunizations.

It also includes increased testing capacity to allow for more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests per month.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we've been focused on providing a safe environment for our customers and team members, and we're proud to bring our COVID-19 testing resources and expertise to businesses as part of our latest expansion," said Rick Gates, Walgreens' senior vice president of pharmacy. "Working closely with our lab partners, we're also increasing testing capacity to help ensure timely results for our patients, while also improving access to testing in many communities we serve."

Walgreens said that with the additional testing capacity, the majority of patients are expected to receive test results within three days. The retail pharmacy giant said that more than 70 percent of its testing sites are in areas the CDC identified as socially vulnerable.

Read the full news release here.

