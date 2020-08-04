American women more likely than men to skip medication due to cost, study finds

Twenty-five percent of American women reported forgoing medications because they were unaffordable, compared to 14 percent of American men, according to a new study published in Health Affairs.

The researchers examined data from adults ages 18-64 living in 11 high-income countries across three years. Americans had the highest rate of people responding that they skipped medications due to cost, with only 10 percent of Australians and fewer than five percent of U.K. residents saying the same.

The U.S. also ranked higher than the other 10 countries involved in the study for drug unaffordability among adults over 65.

