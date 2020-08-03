Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline under investigation for possible carcinogen in Zantac

The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into whether Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline failed to report information about a potential carcinogen to the federal government, according to STAT.

In separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, both drugmakers on July 29 said they received civil investigative demands from the Justice Department seeking information on NDMA, an organic chemical used in versions of the common heartburn drug ranitidine, also known by the brand name as Zantac.

The levels of NDMA, which was once used to create rocket fuel, can significantly increase if stored in conditions hotter than room temperature. The World Health Organization and the Environmental Protection Agency consider the ingredient to be a potential carcinogen.

More articles on pharmacy:

25% of diabetes patients rationing treatments amid pandemic, survey finds

Ban distracting music in drug ads, consumers advocates urge FDA

US to pay Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1B for development, 100M doses of coronavirus vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.