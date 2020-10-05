Dartmouth-Hitchcock opening new pharmacy in Vermont

Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, part of the Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system, will open a new pharmacy at its Ottauquechee Health Center, Valley News reported.

Mount Ascutney Hospital, based in Windsor, Vt., said the Ottauquechee Health Center is its satellite clinic in Woodstock, Vt.

Smilin Steve Pharmacy Group, a Vermont-based pharmacy operator, will operate the new hospital pharmacy, according to Valley News.

Joseph Perras, MD, CEO of Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, said the pharmacy will be open by the end of the year or early next year.

"It will be a small pharmacy. It won’t be like walking into a CVS. But it will be more than big enough to serve the needs of people in the community. There is great value to a pharmacy embedded in a primary care facility," he told Valley News.

