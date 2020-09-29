Adena Health opens new community pharmacy

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health is opening a new community pharmacy Oct. 5 at its Adena Health Center-Woodlands, the health system said.

The pharmacy will be open to the public and will offer drive-thru window service and automatic refills for many prescriptions. It will also offer flu and shingles vaccines to walk-in customers.

To celebrate the pharmacy's opening, the health center is hosting a curbside flu shot event Oct. 3.

Read the hospital's full news release here.

