M Health Fairview to close 5 pharmacies, cites COVID-19 losses

M Health Fairview, a Minneapolis-based health system, said it will shut down five of its pharmacies as part of a cost-saving measure to offset losses caused by COVID-19.

The health system is closing its pharmacies in Columbia Heights, Lino Lakes, Milaca, Rush City and Zimmerman as well as its Hiawatha pharmacy in Minneapolis.

The pharmacies will close by Dec. 1, the health system said.

M Health Fairview said it expects to lose $250 million this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the changes, M Health Fairview said: "Our country's health system is broken. It is unaffordable and inaccessible for too many people, and it hasn’t evolved to meet today’s care needs and opportunities."

Patients at the pharmacies that are set to close will receive a letter with instructions on how to continue receiving their prescriptions, M Health Fairview said.

