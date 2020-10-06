Memorial Health System opens new specialty pharmacy

Memorial Health System, based in Marietta, Ohio, has opened a new specialty pharmacy on its Belpre Medical Campus, WTAP, a local NBC station, reported.

The specialty pharmacy offers clinical services and financial assistance, and pharmacists can help patients navigate insurance challenges. It also offers specialty drugs not available at retail pharmacies, as well as free shipping of prescriptions to patients' homes.

"We’re more dedicated to helping patients and providers manage chronic and complex diseases that require more specialized therapies and customized pharmacy services," Jeff Looney, director of ambulatory pharmacy services at Marietta Memorial Hospital, told WTAP. "We help guide patients through their medication journey to ensure effective, safe and timely administration. We offer 24/7 support."

The new specialty pharmacy is the only one in the Marietta, Ohio, area, WTAP reported.

