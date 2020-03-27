UnitedHealth to launch COVID-19 test

UnitedHealth Group plans to launch a self-administered COVID-19 test in an effort to reduce risk to healthcare workers who are running short on personal protective equipment, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FDA updated its guidance on COVID-19 testing based on research from UnitedHealth. A study of 500 OptumCare patients found self-administered swab tests correctly detected COVID-19 in more than 90 percent of positive patients, similar to tests clinicians are now administering to patients.



A UnitedHealth clinic in Seattle began using the self-administered tests March 23, according to WSJ. The health services company plans to implement the tests nationwide.



