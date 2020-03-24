COVID-19: 6 latest updates from insurers
Here are six notes on how COVID-19 is affecting health insurers and how they're responding:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list.
1. Through May 31, Cigna is waiving prior authorization for hospitals to transfer patients to long-term care hospitals and other subacute facilities to help manage high volumes of COVID-19 patients.
2. Humana and Cigna aren't slowing down their hiring sprees despite lower stock performance due to COVID-19, according to Thinknum.
3. Three Humana employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Courier Journal. An employee at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Ohio has also been exposed to the coronavirus, according to ABC affiliate 9 WCPO.
4. CVS Health, the parent company of Aetna, is hiring 50,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country to keep up with increased demand for its services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
5. Molina Healthcare rolled out a chatbot for members looking for more information on COVID-19.
6. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said it is a critical operation and will remain open during the state's shelter-in-place order, NBC affiliate WILX 10 reports.
