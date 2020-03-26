Aetna to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 hospitalizations

CVS Health-owned Aetna will waive copays and cost-sharing for COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations, the insurer said March 25.

The decision, which will affect Aetna's commercially insured members, aims to improve access to COVID-19 treatment by eliminating out-of-pocket expenses for patients. The move builds on measures taken by Aetna to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19-related telemedicine and testing.

The policy, effective immediately for any admission through June 1, only applies to inpatient admissions at in-network facilities. It covers treatment for COVID-19 or health complications associated with the disease.

In addition, Aetna is lifting prior approval requirements in hard-hit states like New York and Washington for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The insurer is also working with hospitals to expedite transfers of patients who don't have COVID-19 to other appropriate care settings.



