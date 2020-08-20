'Payvidor' Devoted Health expands

Devoted Health, a "payvidor" that provides Medicare Advantage coverage and home-based healthcare services, is growing its workforce, according to Mainebiz.

Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., Devoted Health plans to hire 300 employees this year. Currently, 557 employees are employed by Devoted Health across five states.

Devoted Health offers Medicare Advantage plans in Texas and Florida, and plans to expand to several new states in 2021.

