Cigna rebranding health services division as Evernorth

Cigna is rebranding its health services division, including pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, as Evernorth, it said Sept. 16.

The new brand also will include specialty pharmacy Accredo and the rest of Cigna's health service product lines.

Evernorth will offer health solutions geared toward other payers, employers and government businesses, including those without Cigna medical insurance, Cigna said.

Evernorth is offering a number of newly developed products, including Healthy Ways to Work, aimed at helping health plans and employers address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Wentworth, CEO of Express Scripts and Cigna Services, will serve as Evernorth's CEO.

Read the full news release here.

