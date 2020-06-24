Cigna + Oscar reveal first markets of cobranded plan

Oscar and Cigna are debuting their cobranded small business health plans in three states, the health insurers said June 23.

Cigna + Oscar, as the plans are branded, will be available in the fourth quarter of this year in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Tennessee cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. The insurers are still waiting for regulatory approval in the markets.

The announcement comes after Cigna and Oscar partnered Jan. 13 to provide commercial health solutions to small businesses. The plans include medical, behavioral and pharmacy services. Individual members will get a concierge team to help them navigate their benefits and access to 24/7 telemedicine. Both insurers also plan to share risk under a reinsurance agreement for solutions offered through the partnership.

