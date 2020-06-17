Aetna wins West Virginia Medicaid contract

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources awarded Aetna Better Health of West Virginia a statewide contract to manage health coverage for Medicaid-eligible residents.

The yearlong contract is effective July 1. It's in addition to Aetna Better Health's other responsibilities in the state, which include managing physical and behavioral health services for more than 20,000 children and youth in the state's foster care system.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a unit of CVS Health, serves 160,000 members across the state.

