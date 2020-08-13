8 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in August.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana hired Shane Bray as the insurer's first chief customer experience officer.

2. Roy Dunbar, a member of Humana's board of directors, resigned.

3. Cigna appointed Noelle Eder its global CIO.

4. Frank Fernández joined Capital BlueCross as its new senior vice president of government programs.

5. Christy Hockaday joined Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as vice president of provider network innovation and strategy.

6. Quartz appointed Mark Selna, MD, as its next president and CEO.

7. Frank Williams, the CEO of Evolent Health, is stepping down.

8. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana appointed David Yoo to the role of chief digital officer.



