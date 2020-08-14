5 things to know about COVID-19 and the uninsured

America's uninsured population has fluctuated as the COVID-19 pandemic caused many to lose health insurance due to layoffs and furloughs.

Here are five things to know about COVID-19 and the country's uninsured population:



1. Two out of 5 people whose partner lost their job or who became jobless themselves because of the pandemic said their health coverage was tied to the affected job, according to a June study from The Commonwealth Fund.



2. About 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance coverage from February to May, the greatest insurance loss recorded in U.S. history, according to a Families USA report. The total number of uninsured in the U.S. has climbed 21 percent since 2018.

3. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S., with 29 percent of adults uninsured as of May. Every state has seen an increase in the number of uninsured since 2018.

4. As schools decide whether to hold in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent analysis from consumer spending resource ValuePenguin found nearly half a million teachers don't have health insurance.

5. More Americans who have lost their jobs are signing up for health insurance through the ACA individual marketplace, according to June 2020 data released by CMS. CMS found the number of newly uninsured consumers who gained coverage in states with health insurance exchanges that use the HealthCare.gov platform is up 46 percent year over year, with about 487,000 Americans gaining coverage through the marketplace.



