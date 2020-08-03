Almost half a million teachers uninsured, study finds

As schools decide whether to hold in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent analysis from consumer spending resource ValuePenguin found nearly half a million teachers don't have health insurance.

The analysis, which is based on data from the 2018 American Community Survey, found that across all grades, 4 percent of all teachers, or about 500,000, didn't have health insurance.

ValuePenguin found teachers of lower grades were more likely to be uninsured. From 2017-18, the number of uninsured elementary school teachers rose by more than 30 percent.

The uninsured rate among teachers also varied by state. Alaska had the highest uninsured rate at more than 11 percent, followed by Texas, Idaho and Florida at 7 percent.

