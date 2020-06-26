Jobless Americans turning to ACA marketplace for coverage, CMS says

More Americans who have lost their jobs are signing up for health insurance through the ACA individual marketplace, according to June 2020 data released by CMS.

The data were presented in a special trends report that examined changes in eligibility for insurance during a special enrollment period under the ACA. Due to job loss and, by association for many, health insurance loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans can now enroll in a new plan through the marketplace.

CMS found the number of newly uninsured consumers who gained coverage in states with health insurance exchanges that use the HealthCare.gov platform is up 46 percent year over year, with about 487,000 Americans gaining coverage through the marketplace. In April alone, marketplace signups were up 139 percent year over year for those using the special enrollment period.

CMS said, "It remains unclear how many people will eventually look to exchanges using HealthCare.gov to replace job-based coverage."



Read the full report here.

