5 recent health programs, pilots launched by payers

From readmission reduction programs to chronic care pilots and at-home COVID-19 testing, here are five health programs payers have recently launched:

1. Butler Hospital, a mental health hospital in Providence, R.I., partnered with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on a program that aims to reduce hospital readmissions.

2. Humana is piloting a new care management program that focuses on coordinating care for some Medicare Advantage members who have chronic conditions.

3. Within its value-based Blue Premier initiative, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina launched a program focused on lowering costs and improving outcomes for kidney care.

4. WellCare, a subsidiary of Centene, is piloting an at-home COVID-19 and flu prevention program for its Medicare Advantage members.

5. Chicago-based CommonSpirit and Blue Shield of California expanded a new billing program to 20 Dignity Health hospitals.

More articles on payers:

Health insurance exec compensation: 5 things to know

Aetna protests Oklahoma managed Medicaid picks: 4 things to know

Molina CFO retires; successor named

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.