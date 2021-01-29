BCBS of North Carolina adds kidney care to value-based model

Within its value-based Blue Premier initiative, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina launched a program focused on lowering costs and improving outcomes for kidney care, the insurer said Jan. 28.

The Blue Premier Advanced Kidney Care launched Jan. 1 with Fresenius Medical Care North America and Strive Health, which both work in the kidney care and dialysis space.

The program is focused on commercial and Medicare Advantage members who have stage 4 or 5 end-stage renal disease. At no additional cost to members, Fresenius and Strive will work with primary care physicians and nephrologists in BCBS of North Carolina's network to avoid gaps in care. For example, efforts include scheduling members for regular preventive care appointments.

Providers in the program will be reimbursed based on the total cost of care and quality performance measures.

More articles on payers:

CEO of Intermountain's health plan resigns

Humana to open 100+ Medicare centers by 2023

Blue Shield of California to oversee state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.