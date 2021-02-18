Rhode Island hospital partners with BCBS on readmission program

Butler Hospital, a mental health hospital in Providence, R.I., partnered with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on a program that aims to reduce hospital readmissions.

The Butler Hospital Transitional Outpatient Program, announced Feb. 18, will provide short-term care to patients within 48 hours after they are discharged from an inpatient stay. Care includes counseling, medication management and case management.

Patients will receive between one and three months of transitional care, after which "patients will have received the necessary coordination to reach the next stage of recovery, decreasing the likelihood of a hospital readmission and encouraging positive outcomes," BCBS of Rhode Island said in a news release.

The success of the program will be measured by quality benchmarks. The organizations are aiming for a 5 percent decrease in the number of 30-day readmissions.

