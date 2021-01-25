WellCare pilots national at-home COVID-19 testing program

WellCare, a subsidiary of Centene, is piloting an at-home COVID-19 and flu prevention program for its Medicare Advantage members.

WellCare will provide a kit that includes a PCR test, 20 disposable face masks, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to all eligible Medicare Advantage members, the company announced Jan. 19.

"As vaccines begin to be administered across the country, appropriate testing and preventive measures continue to play a critical role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," Michael Polen, Centene's senior vice president and CEO of Medicare Solutions, said in a news release. "Through this program, we want to help prevent the spread of viruses like the flu and COVID-19, while helping our members stay safe and healthy at home."

