Ohio hospital to reopen Feb. 4

East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, which closed in 2019, will reopen to patients Feb. 4, according to a hospital Facebook announcement.

When the hospital closed in 2019, Irvine, Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services owned the facility. Alecto cited mounting financial losses as one of the factors forcing the hospital to shut down.

Last year, the closed hospital was purchased by an Ohio resident and physician, John Johnson, MD, who pledged to upgrade and reopen it.

East Ohio Regional COO Bernie Albertini said several million dollars had been invested in reopening the hospital, and 400 employees have been hired to staff it, according to local TV station WTOV.

Mr. Albertini also said there would be a ribbon-cutting celebration to commemorate the reopening of the hospital later this year.

"Our main focus right now is getting our doors open and doing it the right way. Dr. Johnson has plans to thank the community and region at a larger event later this year. Right now, we remain laser-focused on getting back to doing what we do best — serving our local community," Mr. Albertini said.

