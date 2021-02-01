Winter storm disrupts vaccinations in Northeast

New York City closed vaccine sites in the metro area as a major winter storm hit the Northeast.

During a news conference Jan. 31, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was rescheduling Feb. 1 vaccine appointments.

"They'll be postponed. The Monday vaccine appointments we postponed. We'll get them done as quickly as humanly possible, but it's just not going to be safe out there on Monday," he said.

On Feb. 1, the mayor said shots scheduled for Feb. 2 also would be postponed because of dangerous conditions caused by the storm, The New York Times reported. However, he said he believed the appointments could be quickly rescheduled for later this week.

"We have a vast amount of capacity; we don't have enough vaccine," he said, according to the Times. "We'll simply use the days later in the week, crank up those schedules, get people rescheduled into those days."

The newspaper reported that the storm is also disrupting vaccination efforts in the District of Columbia, Philadelphia and New Jersey and other places.

The storm is expected to move into Northern New England and other parts of the Northeast Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service.

