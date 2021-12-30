5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

As hospitals struggle with a critical staff shortage, several have had to permanently or temporarily halt some services.

Five recent Becker's stories of hospitals halting services temporarily or permanently since Nov. 24 because of a lack of staff:

1. Advocate Aurora temporarily closes 3 urgent care facilities, cites staff shortages

Advocate Aurora Health temporarily closed three urgent care facilities Dec. 29 in the Milwaukee area because of staffing shortages, TMJ4 reported.

2. NIH hospital to postpone surgeries as COVID-19 sidelines staff

The U.S. National Institutes of Health is postponing elective surgeries at its hospital in Bethesda, Md., as dozens of staff must isolate or quarantine, Reuters reported Dec. 29. A spokesperson told Reuters that NIH does not currently have shortages, but made the change in anticipation of potential shortages.

3. Indiana hospital to close OB department

Beginning in mid-January, maternity services will no longer be available at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in Winamac, Ind., local news station WKVI reported Dec. 22. The hospital has had difficulty recruiting additional staff.

4. Staffing forced closure of 154 Massachusetts mental health beds in last 10 months, report finds

Psychiatric units and hospitals in Massachusetts have taken at least 154 additional mental beds offline solely because of staffing needs within the last 10 months, according to a report released in December.

5. Mercyhealth applies to end inpatient care at Illinois hospital

Mercyhealth, which has seven hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois, filed an application with the Illinois Health and Services Review Board to end inpatient services at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in 2022, local news station WTVO reported Nov. 24. The decision was because of a decrease in emergency department and surgery volume during the pandemic, as well as a nursing shortage.