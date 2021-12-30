Advocate Aurora temporarily closes 3 urgent care facilities, cites staff shortages

Advocate Aurora Health temporarily closed three urgent care facilities Dec. 29 in the Milwaukee area because of staffing shortages, TMJ4 reported.

The facilities are in Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and Brookfield, all based in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee location will reopen Jan. 6, according to the report. Advocate Aurora has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

"Managing the COVID surge combined with staffing shortages have contributed to temporary closures at our urgent care centers in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield, and on River Center Drive in Milwaukee," the system said in a statement shared with Becker's.