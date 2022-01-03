Kansas hospital to close ICU amid staffing shortage

Junction City, Kan.-based Geary Community Hospital will close its intensive care unit by Feb. 1 because of fiscal problems and the nursing shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital will close the unit through a phased transition, according to a Jan. 3 statement by the hospital. 

The hospital will remain open, including departments for emergency care, critical support services and clinics.

"We assure you that closing a unit of the hospital is not an easy decision, and we understand how this impacts the community," the statement said.

