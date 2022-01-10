Crozer Health hospital temporarily closes ED, other services amid staff shortages

Citing staff shortages, Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Health is temporarily suspending emergency department, pathology, lab and medical imaging services at Springfield (Pa.) Hospital, starting Jan. 14.

The suspension of these services will allow the hospital to temporarily move staff to other areas of the health system needing help, according to a Crozer Health news release shared with Becker's.

Pennsylvania currently has a 27 percent RN vacancy rate and a 45.5 percent nursing support position vacancy rate, according to the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania.

"We regret having to take these steps, but our patients' safety is always our top priority," said Peter Adamo, Crozer Health CEO. "Our patient care resources have been strained due to the national nursing shortage and many colleagues out sick with COVID-19, echoing the challenges faced by other health systems locally and across the country. Therefore, we need to reallocate resources to other locations throughout the system to continue providing safe, high-quality care to our patients."