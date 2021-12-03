13 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages.

Below are 13 closures or service endings announced, advanced or finalized in the last two months, as reported on by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Mercyhealth applies to end inpatient care at Illinois hospital

Mercyhealth, which has seven hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois, filed an application with the Illinois Health and Services Review Board to end inpatient services at Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton next year.

2. New York hospital temporarily closes ED over staffing shortages

Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

3. St. Luke's opens 80-room hospital, closes ED at nearby campus

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System on Nov. 20 opened its St. Luke's Carbon Campus hospital in Leighton, Pa. The same day, the hospital closed its emergency room at St. Luke's Lehighton, which houses its inpatient behavioral health unit, outpatient services, nursing facility and patient acute rehabilitation center.

4. Tower Health to temporarily close urgent care centers on Sundays

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health will temporarily close its urgent care centers on Sundays starting Nov. 28 because of staffing shortages.

5. ED service to remain closed at Catholic Health Orchard Park center amid staffing shortages

Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.) will keep the emergency department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, N.Y., closed for the next several weeks, the health system announced Nov. 18.

6. California hospital expedites ED closure plan

Community Hospital Long Beach (Calif.) is shutting down its emergency department earlier than planned because of staffing shortages, the hospital announced Nov. 16.

7. 128-bed Florida hospital to end obstetrics, delivery services

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers, a 128-bed hospital in Crystal River, Fla., will end obstetrical and newborn services and close its labor and delivery unit Feb. 11, 2022.

8. Georgia hospital to end gynecologic oncology services

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., will end gynecologic oncology services in January 2022.

9. Maine hospital to close neonatal ICU after staff resign over vaccination mandate

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, part of Central Maine Healthcare, will close its neonatal intensive care unit because of staff resignations over the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

10. New York hospital closes 124 beds amid nursing shortage

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., has temporarily closed 124 beds because of a nursing shortage.

11. Allina Health to close maternity unit at Minnesota hospital

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has made the decision to move its labor and delivery services from Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn., to United Hospital and Children's Minnesota, both based in St. Paul, effective Feb. 3, 2022.

12. Hartford HealthCare seeks to permanently close obstetrics unit at Windham Hospital

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is seeking approval to permanently close its maternity ward at Windham (Conn.) Hospital.

13. HCA to cease inpatient care at Florida hospital

One of HCA Healthcare's hospitals in Plantation, Fla., will stop providing inpatient care and convert to a freestanding emergency room operating under the direction of a nearby medical center, the company announced Oct. 27.