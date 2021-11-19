Tower Health to temporarily close urgent care centers on Sundays

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health will temporarily close its urgent care centers on Sundays starting Nov. 28 because of staffing shortages, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 19.

The health system has 26 freestanding urgent care centers, according to its website.

Tower Health made this decision so it can stop irregular closures and make hours more consistent, while also giving workers a break, Charles Barbera, MD, vice president of prehospital and unscheduled care, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The hospital will resume Sunday care at the facilities as soon as possible, according to the article.