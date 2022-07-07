Top 10 oncology stories of June 

Here are the top 10 oncology stories Becker's covered in June:

1. Small trial sees remission in every patient: 'The 1st time this has happened in the history of cancer'

2. HCA, McKesson to form oncology research joint venture

3. Cleveland Clinic hospital to develop $10.3M cancer center

4. HonorHealth researchers' new therapy changes NCCN guidelines for pancreatic cancer

5. CDC awards $215M in cancer research funding

6. FDA expands CAR-T therapy approval

7. MD Anderson inks strategic collaboration for CAR-T therapy development

8. 4 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers

9. Mount Sinai Medical Center taps new cancer center director

10. Cleveland Clinic appoints Dr. Alex Adjei as cancer institute chair