4 recent moves from the nation's leading cancer centers 

Here are four moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since June 8:

1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Invectys and the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center entered a strategic collaboration last week to develop a "reliable, compliant and scalable" process for human leukocyte antigen CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors.

2. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will establish the Andrew M. McDougall Brain Metastasis Clinic and Research Program after a $5 million gift from the McDougall family, The Journal Record reported June 14.

3. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute signed a cooperation agreement with L'Institut Servier and Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, on June 7.

4. Eric Winer, MD, director of New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Network, began a one-year term as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology on June 7.