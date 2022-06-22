Cleveland Clinic hospital to develop $10.3M cancer center 

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is in the early stages of developing a $10.3 million cancer center, The Repository reported June 20.

The center will be housed on 25,000-square-feet of open space on the Canton, Ohio-based hospital's second floor. The hospital applied for $1 million in funds from the state but was only awarded $500,000, which was awarded through a joint agreement with the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

"This is an important project for Mercy and has been viewed as a need for the hospital for some time," said Joe Milicia, director of public relations and communications at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. "It's an example of Cleveland Clinic's commitment to strengthen services in the region."