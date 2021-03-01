Top 10 oncology stories in February

A large study indicating people who are exposed to high amounts of artificial light at night are at increased risk of developing thyroid cancer was Becker's most-read oncology story in February.

Here are the 10 most-read oncology stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. Artificial nighttime light exposure may increase thyroid cancer risk, study suggests

2. 6 oncologists on the move

3. Urine test accurate alternative to invasive biopsies in prostate cancer detection, study finds

4. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute partners with Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance

5. 6 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

6. Judge dismisses lawsuit over removal of Montana oncologist

7. Acid reflux heightens risk for certain cancers, study finds

8. Stanford Medicine, Sutter Health to open outpatient cancer center

9. 5 US cancer centers launch major research initiative: 6 things to know

10. Dartmouth's cancer center installs radiation vision cameras

